How Kristen Bell Manages Her Anxiety

Hollywood actress Kristen Bell, 41, has had bouts of depression and anxiety since she was 18 but she’s been able to manage her mental health issues well through the years. These episodes started when she was studying at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts and would “feel terrible and exhausted every day.”

She told Self, “I wasn’t suicidal…. It was just a generalized dark cloud over me. I felt like my real personality was in a tiny cage inside my body.”

