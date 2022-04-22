'The Green River Killer': Captured By Another Killer

In the 1988 novel, The Silence of the Lambs, which was adapted for film starring the brilliant Anthony Hopkins, author Thomas Harris described a chilling scenario: a cold-blooded serial killer, sitting in prison; another vicious killer, still at large; and the investigators desperate to stop the killing spree - desperate enough to solicit help from one murderer to catch another.
What Harris described would one day come to pass - but no longer in the fictional world. In 2001, a painter named Gary Ridgway would be caught the same way that "Buffalo Bill" from Harris' novel was: with the aid of another killer.