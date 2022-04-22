'The Green River Killer': Captured By Another Killer

Ridgway's twisted views of sex started at a young age. His mother was abusive and had a foul temper. Ridgway wet the bed into his teenage years; his mother would clean his genitals after an episode, even when he was old enough to clean himself.

This, disturbingly, led to Ridgway harboring sexual thoughts about his own mother. This is known as an Oedipus complex, after the character from Greek mythology who married his own mother, not knowing who she was. Ridgway would later admit to both sexual fantasies about his mother, and fantasies about murdering her.

Ridgway's father was a bus driver who talked frequently about sex workers. This may have contributed to Ridgway's later obsession with and multiple murders of sex workers. Growing up in a violent home absolutely affected Ridgway; when he was just a teenager, he lured a 6-year-old child into the woods and stabbed him. The boy lived; he reported that Ridgway walked away laughing, leaving the boy to bleed.

Ridgway also committed arson as a teen and tortured and killed animals, including killing a cat by trapping it in a freezer.