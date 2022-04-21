NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Sacrifice Two Future First-Rounders In Potential Russell Westbrook-Terry Rozier Swap

With the Hornets' goal to open a huge chunk of their salary cap space in the summer of 2023, a Westbrook-Rozier swap indeed has a possibility of happening in the 2022 NBA offseason. However, to convince the Hornets to trade Rozier for Westbrook, the Lakers would likely be needing to sacrifice some valuable trade assets. In a recent article, Kenneth Teape of NBA Analysis Network came up with a hypothetical trade idea that would enable the Lakers to swap Westbrook for Rozier.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Lakers would be sending a trade package that includes Westbrook, a 2027 first-round pick, and a 2029 first-round pick to the Hornets in exchange for Rozier, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Mason Plumlee.