Melissa Gorga Stuns In Skintight Minidress

Melissa Gorga and her husband Joe joined Andy Cohen as guests on Watch What Happens Live show last month. The couple dished on what happened during the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 show.
Check out the gist below.
"🤎 thoughts on last night?!"
Melissa asked her 2. million Instagram audience about their thoughts on the previous episodes of the 12th season of RHONJ. Before answering that, many people were distracted by her skintight leather bustier dress showing off her toned thighs and legs. She posed with a cocktail in one hand while her tousled brown hair rested on her shoulders.
The reality TV star paired her look with gold sandal stilettos making her slender legs look longer and sexy.
Melissa's hairstylist chose a Sexy, tousled beach wave look to compliment her bodycon dress as opposed to the sleeked bob cut she wore to the reunion a month later. She wore subtle nude makeup, small hoop earrings, bohemian hand bracelets, and a triple-layered necklace.
Melissa shared her favorite treats to eat backstage showing her fans a glimpse of the BTS life.
"What goes on behind the scenes at #WWHL? Snacking, of course! Shoutout to my favorite on-the-go snack @Thatsit. Their strawberry fruit bar is my latest obsession 🍓🍓🍓"
From her discussion with Andy Cohen, there's no chance that the reality TV star will ever become close friends with her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice. Things got worse when Joe beefed with his niece Gia (Teresa's daughter) this season. He sided with his wife, saying Teresa was completely wrong for excluding her from her bridal party, although fans think the beef is a forced way for Melissa to keep her dwindling storyline.
Joe spoke more about the situation on Side Piece Podcast, explaining that Melissa got hurt over the exclusion. According to Screen Rant, the Gorgas fans agree that Teresa's action was blatantly disrespectful. As far as Melissa is concerned, she debunked her husband's claims that Teresa's actions hurt her, saying she expected the disrespect. It's not like they were friends or anything. Instead, she's focused on keeping their relationship cordial and positive and showing love to those who appreciate her, like her friend, Margaret Josephs.
She recently celebrated Josephs' birthday with an emotional message saying,
"Happy birthday To this one!!💕🎊 I love this powerhouse in pigtails! Thank you for always being a great friend💕"