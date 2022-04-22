Melissa Gorga Stuns In Skintight Minidress

Joe spoke more about the situation on Side Piece Podcast, explaining that Melissa got hurt over the exclusion. According to Screen Rant, the Gorgas fans agree that Teresa's action was blatantly disrespectful. As far as Melissa is concerned, she debunked her husband's claims that Teresa's actions hurt her, saying she expected the disrespect. It's not like they were friends or anything. Instead, she's focused on keeping their relationship cordial and positive and showing love to those who appreciate her, like her friend, Margaret Josephs.

She recently celebrated Josephs' birthday with an emotional message saying,

"Happy birthday To this one!!💕🎊 I love this powerhouse in pigtails! Thank you for always being a great friend💕"