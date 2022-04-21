Which 'Love Is Blind' Couples Are Still Together?

Mallory and Salvador had something good going on. However, during the season finale, Salvador appeared to be getting cold feet before their wedding. Salvador admitted that he still felt undecided.

While Mallory was ready to say "I do" at the altar, Salvador could not. He confessed he just felt like he needed more time. Mallory, on the other hand, took it quite well and responded with "It's fine."

Today, the pair have parted ways. “Mallory and I went on a date," Salvador told Page Six . "We felt like we had talked about everything, we felt like we had experienced everything we needed to. At the end of the day, it just wasn’t there. We respectfully were very civil about it and just parted ways," he added.

Salvador has revealed that he is talking to someone again but there is no proof that Mallory is in any relationship yet.