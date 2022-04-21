Which 'Love Is Blind' Couples Are Still Together?

Netflix's super-duper dating experience TV show, Love Is Blind has got everyone talking. The reality series returned for a second season in March 2022 after two years and did not disappoint as it kept viewers on the edge of their seats.
Love Is Blind Season 2 featured 30 singles. However, at the end of the season, only six couples got engaged. While some of the couples chose against taking their pod love to the next level, two of the couples blissfully married just weeks after meeting.
Continue reading to learn what happened to the couples once the cameras were turned off.