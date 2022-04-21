Which 'Love Is Blind' Couples Are Still Together?

instagram | Lauren-Speed Hamilton

Entertainment
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

Netflix's super-duper dating experience TV show, Love Is Blind has got everyone talking. The reality series returned for a second season in March 2022 after two years and did not disappoint as it kept viewers on the edge of their seats.

Love Is Blind Season 2 featured 30 singles. However, at the end of the season, only six couples got engaged. While some of the couples chose against taking their pod love to the next level, two of the couples blissfully married just weeks after meeting.

Continue reading to learn what happened to the couples once the cameras were turned off.

The Latest

NBA Rumors: Proposed Knicks-Jazz Trade Sends Donovan Mitchell To Big Apple For Massive Trade Package

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Sacrifice Two Future First-Rounders In Potential Russell Westbrook-Terry Rozier Swap

Jimmy Fallon And Jimmy Kimmel Trade Places

Kardashians Dish On Relationships While Kylie Jenner Is MIA

'Love Is Blind' Stars Deepti And Kyle Spark Dating Rumors

Mallory Zapata And Salvador Perez

Mallory and Salvador had something good going on. However, during the season finale, Salvador appeared to be getting cold feet before their wedding. Salvador admitted that he still felt undecided. 

While Mallory was ready to say "I do" at the altar, Salvador could not. He confessed he just felt like he needed more time. Mallory, on the other hand, took it quite well and responded with "It's fine."

Today, the pair have parted ways. “Mallory and I went on a date," Salvador told Page Six. "We felt like we had talked about everything, we felt like we had experienced everything we needed to. At the end of the day, it just wasn’t there. We respectfully were very civil about it and just parted ways," he added. 

Salvador has revealed that he is talking to someone again but there is no proof that Mallory is in any relationship yet. 

Celebrities

Emily Ratajkowski Struts Streets Pantless In Leggy Versace

Emily Ratajkowski Struts Pantless In Leggy Versace

By Rebecca Cukier

Shaina Hurley And Kyle Abrams

Fans of the show would recall that Shaina Hurley and Kyle Abrams called it quits following episode 6 of Season 2.

Shaina is now reportedly engaged to another suitor, Christos Lardakis, which indicates that she has moved on from Kyle.

Earlier in March, Shaina posted a photo of her and her boyfriend, Christos, on Instagram along with the caption, "My ride or die forever."

While Shaina has moved on, fans are still trying to figure out what happened with her ex-fiancé, Kyle.

Inside Emily Ratajkowski's $2 Million Los Angeles Home

Inside Tour Of Lori Harvey's Exquisite Beverly Hills Home

Deepti Vempati And Abhishek ‘Shake’ Chatterjee

Despite all odds, Deeps and Shake met in the pods and had a real sense of adventure in Mexico. 

However, Deepti declined Shake's offer on the day of their wedding. The pair have not reconnected while there are rumors Deepti is dating Kyle currently, with whom she attended Coachella 2022

Lauren Speed And Cameron Hamilton

Yes! Fans may breathe a sigh of relief because Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, the show's first golden couple, are still together. The lovebirds frequently share photos of themselves together on their Instagram pages. They also have their own YouTube channel, Hanging With The Hamiltons, where viewers can keep up with their daily lives and relationship.

Iyanna McNeely And Jarrette Jones

Although Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones did not seem like a good match at first, they ended up together and are still happily married, living their best lives. Iyanna admitted right before their wedding that trusting Jarrette to abandon his bachelor habits took a significant leap of faith as he once had feelings for Mallory.

Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson 

Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson are still together now and are in couples therapy to help them strengthen their relationship. Despite their many arguments, this couple was able to tie the knot in a lovely wedding ceremony.

Read Next

Must Read

'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne Dines With Dorit Kemsley As Thomas Girardi's Laptop Is Found

'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne Steps Out In Gucci Amid Legal Drama

An Inside Look At Simone Biles' Modern Houston Home

NBA Rumors: Al Horford To Nets In Proposed Three-Team Trade Involving Celtics & Knicks

Inside Emily Ratajkowski's $2 Million Los Angeles Home

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.