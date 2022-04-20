Simone Biles Stuns In Cut-Out Dress

Shutterstock | 673594

Entertainment
chisom

Olympic Gold medalist Simone Biles shared some of her vacation pictures in Turks and Caicos with her almost 7 million followers. She celebrated Easter with her fiancé, Jonathan Owens, and returned home for the Opening Day of the baseball season. The Olympian also announced her collaborative collection with the sportswear brand Athleta.

She told PEOPLE that the biggest part of her wedding plans "is securing a date and solidifying their guestlists." Simone guaranteed that close friends, family, and colleagues who supported their romance have a spot on the list.

The Latest

NFL News: Michael Irvin Explains Why Tom Brady's Comeback Wasn't A Surprise

MLB News: Cubs Players Rave About Seiya Suzuki

NFL News: Tom Brady Admits He's Likely Entering His Final Season

Brooklyn Nets At Boston Celtics [April 20] - NBA Playoffs Predictions And Picks

Yankees At Tigers [April 20] - MLB Picks And Predictions

Enjoying Vacation Time In Turks And Caicos

Simone and Jonathan hung out with some of his family members at their vacation resort with the athlete posing in a beach-ready maxi dress. The 4 foot 8 inches tall gymnast's dress had a modest cut out forming a keyhole on her chest, triangle-shaped openwork on the sides, and a small ring connecting the top to the skirt.

Simone paired her look with brown wedge sandals and styled her hair in black braids with a few strands of gold highlights. In true Simone and Jonathan fashion, the couple couldn't leave the internet without tensioning single people with a cozy picture showing PDA.

Entertainment

Emily Ratajkowski Offers Rear View In Bikini

By Geri Green

Celebrating Easter

Simone took out her gold highlights for Easter, but she still looked pretty in her black and white floral outfit. She beamed at her fiancé, who did the same as they wished their fans a happy Easter celebration. Since announcing their engagement, the couple has turned up their public show of affection (not like they were shy about it before.) They continued twinning outfits from the beach to the field.

Miley Cyrus In Bikini Welcomes Hot Girl Summer

Emily Ratajkowski Struts Streets Pantless In Leggy Versace

Back To Matching Outfits

The couple wore coordinating baseball outfits, with Biles unbuttoning her white top to reveal a camisole, micro shorts, and white sneakers. On the other hand, Owens buttoned up and wore knee-length jean shorts with white sneakers.

Simone's deep into wedding plans with her dresses already picked out (the biggest feat for a fashionable bride.) She announced via her Instagram that she said yes to two mystery dresses while sharing pictures of the ones she rejected.

Simone Always Knew

According to PEOPLE, Simone knew from the moment she met Jonathan that he would be her husband.

"He's always, always so helpful and making sure I stay on top of my therapy and all of that. He's the best because he also goes through it [as an athlete], so he knows exactly how it is in the process. It's been amazing to have him." 

Read Next

Must Read

Aly Raisman In Bikini Describes Personality

Emily Ratajkowski Offers Rear View In Bikini

Jessie James Decker In Swimsuit Shows Off Bedroom Body

Emily Ratajkowski Struts Streets Pantless In Leggy Versace

Aly Raisman In Bikini Celebrates Self-Love

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.