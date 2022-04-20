Simone Biles Stuns In Cut-Out Dress

Olympic Gold medalist Simone Biles shared some of her vacation pictures in Turks and Caicos with her almost 7 million followers. She celebrated Easter with her fiancé, Jonathan Owens, and returned home for the Opening Day of the baseball season. The Olympian also announced her collaborative collection with the sportswear brand Athleta.

She told PEOPLE that the biggest part of her wedding plans "is securing a date and solidifying their guestlists." Simone guaranteed that close friends, family, and colleagues who supported their romance have a spot on the list.