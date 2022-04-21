Jimmy Fallon And Jimmy Kimmel Trade Places

Kimmel, well-known for his pranks, first pitched the idea of switching shows for a night to Fennel four years ago while they were having dinner at Frankie's in Brooklyn. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the idea initially seemed crazy but appealing to both of the TV hosts, but they recognized that it would be an epic prank if they were able to clear the logistical hurdles. In order to successfully pull off the stunt, only a handful of relevant people who had important roles to play were informed of the prank.