Kardashians Dish On Relationships While Kylie Jenner Is MIA

Where in the world is Kylie Jenner? Kylie's absence was glaring during her family's recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The Kardashian/Jenner clan appeared on Jimmy's late-night show to promote their new Hulu series. Every sister (and mom Kris Jenner) was present for the interview except Kylie.

The family dished on everything fans can expect to see on the freshman season of their new Hulu reality series. However, the one thing that wasn't addressed during the interview was why Kylie wasn't sitting alongside her famous family.

Kylie's Mystery Location

Kylie was the lone cast main cast member from The Kardashians that didn't make the appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. She frequently chooses not to be present during talk show appearances.

In fact, Kylie's presence on the show has typically been less than the rest of her family as well. In the past, she's spoken out about not loving being in the limelight. However, it still comes off as an odd move for her not to appear with her sisters and mother to promote the show.

Kyle's history of shying away from the public isn't just limited to TV appearances. She also hid away from the public eye during her first pregnancy. She went as far as to never even confirm she was pregnant until after her baby girl was born.

Kylie's Tough Year

Fan confusion over Kylie's whereabouts for Jimmy Kimmel Live isn't the only chatter involving the self-made billionaire this year. After her boyfriend Travis Scott's disastrous AstroWorld event, she was heavily critiqued online for her comments in the aftermath.

If that wasn't bad enough, Kylie also abruptly changed the name of her newborn son. After publicly revealing his name as "Wolfie Webster", she and Travis recanted and decided to go in a different direction.

The Kardashians Spill The Tea

Kylie's decision to skip the appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! didn't stop her family from diving deep into the gossip surrounding their lives. The biggest moment of the interview however was when Kourtney Kardashian snapped at the host live on air.

After accusing Kourtney of getting "fake married" to drummer Travis Barker, Jimmy was on the receiving end of her wrath. Despite the on-air hiccup, the overall interview was a success.

There's no word on how Kylie's choice to forego the interview affected the host's line of questioning. However, it's a safe bet she would've been asked a lot of tough questions about her family and Astroworld.

