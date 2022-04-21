Kardashians Dish On Relationships While Kylie Jenner Is MIA

Kylie was the lone cast main cast member from The Kardashians that didn't make the appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. She frequently chooses not to be present during talk show appearances.

In fact, Kylie's presence on the show has typically been less than the rest of her family as well. In the past, she's spoken out about not loving being in the limelight. However, it still comes off as an odd move for her not to appear with her sisters and mother to promote the show.

Kyle's history of shying away from the public isn't just limited to TV appearances. She also hid away from the public eye during her first pregnancy. She went as far as to never even confirm she was pregnant until after her baby girl was born.