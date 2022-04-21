'RHOM' Star Larsa Pippen Comments On Kim Kardashian's New Romance

There doesn't appear to be any bad blood between former besties Larsa Pippen and Kim Kardashian. The Real Housewives of Miami star recently appeared on the "Behind the Velvet Rope" podcast and had nothing but positive things to say about Kim's new romance.

When asked about Kim's new relationship with comedian Pete Davidson, Larsa said, "You know what? If they’re happy, I am happy." Larsa's cordial response comes after the Housewives star moved back to Miami after being excommunicated from the Kardashian inner circle.