Following the picture of the duo with the Bachelor Nation alums, Katie and John, at the Neon Carnival at Coachella, fans believe it could have been a planned double date. According to Screenrant, Kyle tried to throw people off in the comment section by commenting, " I can't believe I randomly ran into you three," fans seem to think the meet-up might have been a double date. The Bachelor Nation alums were begged by their fans to provide more information about the duo's relationship, but nothing was proved except they could be more than friends. Some viewers of LIB are really hoping the Netflix personalities become a real couple and are in full support of their relationship.