Love Is Blind always served hot dramas in their episodes, and season 2 was no exception. Two LIB stars, Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams, continued to dish out exciting dramas even after the show. Though they were not couples during the show, rumors of them dating have been circulating on the internet since they were captured holding hands at Coachella.
'Love Is Blind' Stars Deepti And Kyle Spark Dating Rumors
The Latest
Dating Rumors
Deepti and Kyle were both engaged to Shake and Hurley, respectively, until the engagement failed for various reasons. Deepti and Kyle were hardly shown together during the episodes, so Kyle saying his "biggest regret" was not proposing to Deepti had fans in a frenzy. The duo was being watched, and a potential dating rumor had been going on for a while after the picture of them being cozy at Coachella was uploaded. They have been seen so many times together after the show but are yet to confirm or deny the rumors.
A Possible Double Date
Following the picture of the duo with the Bachelor Nation alums, Katie and John, at the Neon Carnival at Coachella, fans believe it could have been a planned double date. According to Screenrant, Kyle tried to throw people off in the comment section by commenting, " I can't believe I randomly ran into you three," fans seem to think the meet-up might have been a double date. The Bachelor Nation alums were begged by their fans to provide more information about the duo's relationship, but nothing was proved except they could be more than friends. Some viewers of LIB are really hoping the Netflix personalities become a real couple and are in full support of their relationship.
Shocking Revelation At The Reunion
The long-awaited reunion of Love Is Blind Season 2 finally dropped, and some shocking revelations were made. There were other revelations, but the most shocking one was Kyle's Confession to Deepti. According to Elite Daily, He stated his "biggest regret" was "I should have asked Deepti to marry me" and shared his feelings with her. Deepti played it cool and only gave a smile while their exes, Hurley and Shake, encouraged them in a potential relationship. This came as a shock to viewers who were unaware of their connection during the show. In an interview with Elite Daily, Deepti said she and Kyle were still "figuring it out."
'Focusing On Myself '
The interview with Deepti revealed that Kyle's confession did not just pop out of the air. She confessed she was actually "struggling to pick between Shake and Kyle" in the pods. It was made known that the duo had dated during the show, which was not aired. They reconnected after the show and became closer, though Deepti clarified her single status and was "focusing on myself." That was not the first time fans got wind of their connection. Some flirty comments were exchanged on each other's social media posts. Fans are really interested in their relationship and hope it is real.