NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Acquire Christian Wood For Obi Toppin, Cam Reddish & Kemba Walker

Once he becomes officially available on the trading block, Wood is expected to receive strong interest from teams that are in dire need of a frontcourt boost. One of the potential suitors for Wood is the New York Knicks. The Knicks may currently have Mitchell Robinson on their roster, but the young center is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. The Knicks are currently in negotiation with Wood's camp to bring him back but if they fail to re-sign him, they would be needing to find a new starting center in the 2022 NBA offseason.