'It Was Sickening': Wanda Sykes Discusses Will Smith 'Oscars' Slap

Comedian Wanda Sykes recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show following her hosting gig at the 2022 Oscars ceremony. However, her time as host of the lavish Hollywood event was overshadowed by the physical assault that took place.

Viewers were stunned when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the live broadcast of the Oscars. However, it wasn't just the people watching at home that were stunned by what they were witnessing. In her interview with Ellen, Wanda said, "it was sickening."

Wanda's account of the incident is the same sentiment that has been echoed by many since it happened. It was a shocking moment for so many to process.

Wanda's Reaction To The Slap

Shutterstock | 564025

Wanda didn't just find the slap sickening. She had far greater opinions on what the "Fresh Prince" star did to Chris Rock. She said, "I just felt so awful for my friend Chris." Wanda went into further detail and discussed her overall feeling about how things were handled following the incident itself. She stated, "I physically felt ill and I’m still a little traumatized by it. And for them to let him stay in that room and enjoy the rest of the show and accept his award—I was like, ‘How gross is this?’".

However, despite any outcry from Wanda or anyone else, Will not only stayed for the rest of the show, but he won the award for Best Actor. In regards to Will being allowed to remain present for the ceremony, Wanda told Ellen, "This is just the wrong message. You assault somebody, you get escorted out of the building and that’s it. For them to let him continue, I thought it was gross.”

Ellen herself also chimed in on the matter citing numerous other moments from the "Oscars" that Will's slap took away from.

Wanda Sykes' Personal Connection

Shutterstock | 673594

Wanda may have been hosting "The Oscars" when the slap went down, but that's not her only connection to the parties involved. Wanda told Ellen that Chris was a great friend to her, but he's also a colleague of her past.

Wanda was a writer for "The Chris Rock Show" which ran for five seasons. Her writing in the show nabbed her a Primetime Emmy award in 2004. Given these connections, it's no surprise that she's using her time on "Ellen" to speak out about what went down.

Wanda's Frequent 'Ellen Show' Appearances

Shutterstock | 564025

Even though her recent appearance was heavy and dramatic, Wanda's typical visit to "Ellen" is light and fun. She's been a frequent guest over the years, and she usually has a hilarious story for the audience to laugh along with.

However, this time she was all business and had a serious tone because of the gravity of what Will did. Hopefully, her next appearance on Ellen is a lot more fun and less heavy.

