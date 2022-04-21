'It Was Sickening': Wanda Sykes Discusses Will Smith 'Oscars' Slap

Wanda didn't just find the slap sickening. She had far greater opinions on what the "Fresh Prince" star did to Chris Rock. She said, "I just felt so awful for my friend Chris." Wanda went into further detail and discussed her overall feeling about how things were handled following the incident itself. She stated, "I physically felt ill and I’m still a little traumatized by it. And for them to let him stay in that room and enjoy the rest of the show and accept his award—I was like, ‘How gross is this?’".

However, despite any outcry from Wanda or anyone else, Will not only stayed for the rest of the show, but he won the award for Best Actor. In regards to Will being allowed to remain present for the ceremony, Wanda told Ellen, "This is just the wrong message. You assault somebody, you get escorted out of the building and that’s it. For them to let him continue, I thought it was gross.”

Ellen herself also chimed in on the matter citing numerous other moments from the "Oscars" that Will's slap took away from.