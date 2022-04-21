'It Was Sickening': Wanda Sykes Discusses Will Smith 'Oscars' Slap

Comedian Wanda Sykes recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show following her hosting gig at the 2022 Oscars ceremony. However, her time as host of the lavish Hollywood event was overshadowed by the physical assault that took place.
Viewers were stunned when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the live broadcast of the Oscars. However, it wasn't just the people watching at home that were stunned by what they were witnessing. In her interview with Ellen, Wanda said, "it was sickening."
Wanda's account of the incident is the same sentiment that has been echoed by many since it happened. It was a shocking moment for so many to process.