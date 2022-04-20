Step Inside Kacey Musgraves' Elegant Home

Country music artist Kacey Musgrave welcomed Architectural Digest into her Nashville home for a tour giving fans a peek into her life. The singer showed the interviewer some of the sentimental pieces in her life and said most of them were significant to her journey as a recording artist.

Kacey's 2012 house had a neutral theme with nude, tan, and white furniture pieces. According to her interior decorator, Lindsay Rhodes, the Justice singer, chose white because she wanted a blank canvas she could play with creatively.