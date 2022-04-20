When NBCUniversal decided to revive The Real Housewives of Miami for a fourth season and move it from Bravo to their streaming service, Peacock, their team wanted the show to have a sense of familiarity to viewers -- all while also feeling a bit different from its first three seasons.
'RHOM' Producer Admits She Wanted Season 4 To Be 'Familiar' But 'Different'
'RHOM' Fans Played A Role In Casting On Season 4
Earlier this month, while speaking to the Bravo Insider about the fourth season of The Real Housewives of Miami, which premiered on Peacock at the end of last year and recently made its debut on Bravo, Pamela Gimenez, the VP Of Current Production on RHOM, said that when it came to gathering up a cast of women, they wanted "something that’s familiar, but, you know, kind of different at the same time."
"Fans were really part of the process of getting this back. Everyone played a part, which is really great," she explained. "You know, from myself, the production team, [Andy Cohen], and our higher-ups here at NBCUniversal, we really felt that this was a way to bring in another franchise to Peacock."
Pamela Gimenez Believes Peacock Is An Extension Of Bravo
"We build these brands on Bravo, and it’s almost like an extension; I call it the 'Bravo Universe,' in a way. I mean, we are doing other things at Peacock, obviously. But there is this universe or this ecosystem that Bravo has built. And it’s almost like an extension of," she explained.
Gimenez went on to liken Bravo to the Marvel Universe, which has both ensemble stories and individual ones.
Pamela Gimenez Hoped To Entice Fans With The Fourth Season Of 'RHOM'
"You have these characters that live in this universe. And then they also have their own specific storylines. And once in a while, they get together," she explained, noting the recently premiered Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip.
Going into casting on Real Housewives of Miami season four, Gimenez said she asked herself, "How do we entice the fans? How do we bring the brand and elevate it continuously?"
'RHOM' Season 4 Was A 'Passion [Project]' For Pamela Gimenez
Because Gimenez worked as a producer on the original Real Housewives of Miami, which aired on Bravo, she always hoped that it would eventually be given a fourth season.
"It’s actually been one of my little, secret passion projects that I’ve always wanted to bring in. I started at Bravo as an executive about four years ago, and ever since I walked through the halls of Bravo I wanted to bring it back," she admitted.