'RHOM' Producer Admits She Wanted Season 4 To Be 'Familiar' But 'Different'

Earlier this month, while speaking to the Bravo Insider about the fourth season of The Real Housewives of Miami, which premiered on Peacock at the end of last year and recently made its debut on Bravo, Pamela Gimenez, the VP Of Current Production on RHOM, said that when it came to gathering up a cast of women, they wanted "something that’s familiar, but, you know, kind of different at the same time."

"Fans were really part of the process of getting this back. Everyone played a part, which is really great," she explained. "You know, from myself, the production team, [Andy Cohen], and our higher-ups here at NBCUniversal, we really felt that this was a way to bring in another franchise to Peacock."