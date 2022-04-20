'RHOSLC' Star Whitney Rose Spotted With Rumored Newbie Angie Katsanevas

More recently, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast was seen teaming up for a group event thrown by Rose for her business, Wild Rose.

In a post shared on April 16, the Housewives of SLC included a series of videos from the bash, including a clip of a band set-up, tables, and partygoers, and another that saw Rose swinging around on a stripper pole.

"[Whitney Rose] hosted a Wild Rose party last night! Newbies were spotted at the party and Whitney had an outfit change," the fan page shared with their followers.

Also seen in the clip was a video of Katsanevas dancing in a white dress.