After dropping two successful albums, Grammy award-winning British-Albanian singer Dua Lipa has cemented herself as a pop star. She's currently on a world tour for her most recent project Future Nostalgia and the turnout so far has been phenomenal.

As much as fans lookout for her on-stage outfits, Dua's pre-show dresses have become a new source of anticipation. Known for her street style and laidback look, Dua shocked fans when she pulled up in a skimpy blue number from Blumarine.