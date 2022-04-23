Angelina Jolie's Multicultural Family Tree

The ever stunning and ever enchanting Angelina Jolie has one of if not the most intriguing and inclusive homes in Hollywood. The proud mother of six, three of whom are adopted, has not shied away from sharing stories and lessons learned from and through the adoption of her children.

As a UN activist Jolie has honed her love for the world and the people in it, and it has inspired her to bring the world into her home, spreading her net across three different continents. We take a look at how these adoptions weave into the beautiful fray of her family.