Melissa Gorga Shares Adorable Throwback Of Daughter

Easter is always about family in the Gorga household. Melissa's throwback of her daughter isn't the first instance of her documenting the holiday with her extended family. Back in 2019, Melissa shared a snapshot of herself alongside fellow cast member and sister-in-law Teresa Giudice.

Melissa and Teresa have a history of deep contention and drama, but they always seem to come together around the holidays. They never miss an opportunity to show off their familiar bond when it comes to a special occasion.

The year prior, Melissa posted a photo of herself alongside her three kids and husband Joe Gorga. No matter what the year or no matter what the holiday, Melissa typically puts it out there on display for the world to see.