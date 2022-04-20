Melissa Gorga Shares Adorable Throwback Of Daughter

Real Housewives of New Jersey long-time cast member Melissa Gorga celebrated Easter in a unique fashion on social media. To mark the special holiday, she shared a throwback photo on Instagram of her daughter Antonia Gorga from many years ago.
The photo features Melissa's daughter Antonia as a young girl on Easter surrounded by bunnies. Antonia's sporting a multi-shade purple dress with an assortment of flowers in the background. To commemorate the photo, Melissa wrote, "Happy Easter from vintage @antoniagorgaa Christ has risen🙏🏼 #thankyoujesus."