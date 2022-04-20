Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Is Her 'Authentic Self'

After a tumultuous year dealing with yet another failed relationship in public and critics of her personal life, ex-Olympian Lindsey Vonn decided to accept herself, flaws and all. The businesswoman shared a profound message a year ago on her social media about self-love and being one's authentic self, saying that it might've taken long, but she's proud of her journey.

We've missed her bikini pictures this year, but her goofy self remains intact despite undergoing surgery recently.

"Smiling because I’m finally my authentic self 100% of the time. And happy to be surrounded by people who love me for who I am. Getting to this point has taken a long time but I’m here and I’m not going anywhere!"