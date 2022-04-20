Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Is Her 'Authentic Self'

Shutterstock | 673594

Entertainment
chisom

After a tumultuous year dealing with yet another failed relationship in public and critics of her personal life, ex-Olympian Lindsey Vonn decided to accept herself, flaws and all. The businesswoman shared a profound message a year ago on her social media about self-love and being one's authentic self, saying that it might've taken long, but she's proud of her journey.

We've missed her bikini pictures this year, but her goofy self remains intact despite undergoing surgery recently.

"Smiling because I’m finally my authentic self 100% of the time. And happy to be surrounded by people who love me for who I am. Getting to this point has taken a long time but I’m here and I’m not going anywhere!"

The Latest

Erika Jayne In Swimsuit Leaves Little To The Imagination

Melissa Gorga Shares Adorable Throwback Of Daughter

Reese Witherspoon In Bunny Ears Matches With Bulldog

The Show Fans Of 'RHOP' Should Be Watching

NFL Rumors: Deebo Samuel Puts More Pressure On 49ers Over Contract Extension

Enjoying The Summertime Breeze

The book author also shared another close-up shot of her makeup-free face with her blonde air billowing in the ocean's breeze while on her boat cruise. As summer draws nearer, we anticipate more swimsuit adventures, especially because she updated her fans that her knee is healing well. She's ready to get back to her daily activities.

Entertainment

Emily Ratajkowski Offers Rear View In Bikini

By Geri Green

Celebrating National Pet Day

Lindsey celebrated National Pet Day with her three pups while sharing a heartbreaking tribute for Bear (the black dog below), who died on January 22. While she cherishes the memories created with the mutt, Lindsey shared a desire to adopt another dog to complete her perfect three again.

"Happy national pet day… never take for granted the love of your pet. Miss my boy Bear every single day💔… thankful for the time we had with him 🙏🏻Lately I’ve been thinking about a new edition… 3 was always the perfect number… we’ll see."

Less than 48 hours after sharing her open thoughts, Lindsey announced that she added a new dog to the family, Jade.

Miley Cyrus In Bikini Welcomes Hot Girl Summer

Emily Ratajkowski Struts Streets Pantless In Leggy Versace

Why She Adopted Jade

Lindsey explained that Bear's death left a gap in their family that only a new addition could fill hence the adoption of Jade. She wrote,

"There was a hole in our lives with the loss of Bear and we were also missing a protector (as you can imagine Leo and Lucy are a tad bit lazy 🤣). Nothing will replace Bear but we now have an incredible protector again and we are so grateful."

Hosting The Laureus Sports Award In Spain

Meanwhile, Lindsey would host the Laureus Sports Award in Spain later this week on the 24th. She told her 2 million-plus followers that it was an exciting experience shooting the campaign for the show, and she couldn't wait to share more pictures with them. So far, the host has posted two different outfits on her Instagram page.

Read Next

Must Read

Aly Raisman In Bikini Describes Personality

Emily Ratajkowski Offers Rear View In Bikini

Jessie James Decker In Swimsuit Shows Off Bedroom Body

Emily Ratajkowski Struts Streets Pantless In Leggy Versace

Aly Raisman In Bikini Celebrates Self-Love

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.