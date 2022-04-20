The Show Fans Of 'RHOP' Should Be Watching

After starring on The Real Housewives of Potomac in a full-time role since the series began in January 2016, Karen Huger landed a two-part spinoff of her own, titled Karen's Grande Dame Reunion.

As fans awaited an announcement regarding the potential seventh season of The Real Housewives of Potomac, which will likely air sometime later this year, in March, news of Huger's new show was announced.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Huger was followed by cameras of her own for the new show as she returned to her roots in Virginia. As the outlet explained, Huger was joined for production by her husband, Ray, and their daughter, Rayvin, as they planned a family reunion.