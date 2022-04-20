Brooke Burke Explains Why She Doesn't Want To Join 'RHOBH'

While appearing on the April 13 episode of the Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef podcast, Brooke Burke confirmed that while she's been approached about joining the cast of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she's never taken Bravo up on the opportunity.

“Yes, I think it comes across, probably everybody that we know,” Burke confirmed, via Heavy. “It’s come across many times."

Although Burke does live in Los Angeles, she's not in Beverly Hills. Instead, she's about 20 minutes west in Malibu.

"I think the Malibu-igans might be a better, it might be a better possibility," she joked.