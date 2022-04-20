Brooke Burke may have a number of friends on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, including Kyle Richards and Garcelle Beauvais, but that doesn't mean she's open to taking on a roll on the Bravo reality series. In fact, while appearing on a podcast last week, the former Dancing With the Stars co-host seemed to be fully against it -- at least at the present time.
Brooke Burke Explains Why She Doesn't Want To Join 'RHOBH'
Brooke Burke Has Been Approached For A Role On 'RHOBH'
While appearing on the April 13 episode of the Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef podcast, Brooke Burke confirmed that while she's been approached about joining the cast of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she's never taken Bravo up on the opportunity.
“Yes, I think it comes across, probably everybody that we know,” Burke confirmed, via Heavy. “It’s come across many times."
Although Burke does live in Los Angeles, she's not in Beverly Hills. Instead, she's about 20 minutes west in Malibu.
"I think the Malibu-igans might be a better, it might be a better possibility," she joked.
Brooke Burke Doesn't Want To Put Her Family In Harm's Way
In regard to what was holding her back from exploring the possibility of a role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Burke said that she likes to keep certain things, including her family, to herself.
"I never wanted to drag my kids through that,” she said, noting that her two oldest daughters are singer/songwriters. "I just, I don't know. The entrepreneurial part of it I really do appreciate and I get the value of that."
Brooke Burke Doesn't Know If She's Cut Out To Be A 'Housewife'
"I don't know, I don't know if I could," Burke continued as she thought of the possibility. "I just have so much going on within my [life], I like my privacy. I like my family life. I like the time with my man. I need my alone time. I love what I’m doing in my business."
"I don’t know if I could hang out with a bunch of chicks and get drunk and fight. Although I love Lisa Rinna. Although some of my girlfriends are on the show. So I say that with mad respect, you know,” she added.
Brooke Burke Would Rather Do A Business-Minded Show
According to Burke, she feels that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is too "intrusive" and she'd rather take part in a business-minded show.
The 12th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres on Wednesday, May 11, on Bravo at 8/7c.