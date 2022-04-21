'This Was Never My Diet': Rebel Wilson Slams Reports On Her Weight Loss

Rebel Wilson is not happy with rumors being circulated about her. Not too long ago she unveiled her new physique which showcased quite the dramatic weight loss. The comedian was accused of using the Mayr Method diet to achieve such drastic results.
However, Rebel's clapping back at the rumors and shutting them down once and for all. In a recent Instagram story, she said, "This was NEVER my diet, please stop writing this stuff." It seems like Rebel is another victim of someone using her likeness to promote an unknown product or service.