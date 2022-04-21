'This Was Never My Diet': Rebel Wilson Slams Reports On Her Weight Loss

Rebel wants anyone who was under the impression she used the Mayr Method diet to become informed. In her Instagram story, she wrote that she has "never endorsed any diet pills or magic weight loss pills or cryptocurrency."

Rebel's warning continued as she also issued a plea for people to report the suspicious activity. She doesn't want to be bothered by a flooded inbox from people confused about her alleged involvement. She said, "If you see stuff like this online please report it as a scam. Do not send it to me as a DM. Report it on the social media site you see it on when you see it."

Rebel's final Instagram story on the matter highlighted how fed up she is with her likeness being used like this. The comedian said, "It's really annoying when people use my image unlawfully or in misleading ways."