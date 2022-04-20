Leah McSweeney Has 'Ideas' For New 'RHONY' Series

Leah McSweeney doesn't yet know if she'll be a part of The Real Housewives of New York City's Legacy spinoff. However, as she shared during an interview last week, she has ideas for the upcoming series, which may or may not be aired on Bravo.

While appearing on the April 14 episode of The Tamron Hall Show, via YouTube, McSweeney was asked about her potential participation in the spinoff.

“That I don't know, I’m not sure.…I mean I have ideas,” she shared.