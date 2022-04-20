Leah McSweeney Has 'Ideas' For New 'RHONY' Series

Leah McSweeney is speaking out about the recent split of The Real Housewives of New York City, which will soon be turned into two different shows, including a reboot of the Bravo series and a Legacy spinoff featuring former cast members of the long-running reality program.
Leah McSweeney Doesn't Know If She'll Be Part Of The 'RHONY: Legacy' Cast
Leah McSweeney doesn't yet know if she'll be a part of The Real Housewives of New York City's Legacy spinoff. However, as she shared during an interview last week, she has ideas for the upcoming series, which may or may not be aired on Bravo.
While appearing on the April 14 episode of The Tamron Hall Show, via YouTube, McSweeney was asked about her potential participation in the spinoff.
“That I don't know, I’m not sure.…I mean I have ideas,” she shared.
Leah McSweeney Got Sober After Joining 'RHONY'
When McSweeney first joined the Real Housewives of New York City cast, she was drinking after previously chasing a life of sobriety.
"I was pretty drunk. I was not faking that. Well, I had relapsed. I had almost 10 years sober, not drinking and before I got on the show, I had already started drinking and then realized that I got this, you know, job offer and was like, ‘How am I going to do this?’ Because an alcoholic’s worst nightmare is to be drunk on national television. Luckily, it kind of worked out for me, but I did stop drinking after a year," she explained.
Leah McSweeney Is Over Two Years Sober Today
"Even before the show aired I stopped drinking. But then I had to watch myself drunk while I was sober and it was really - but you know what, with this show if you let it help you, you can have it help you have personal growth…if you let it, if you're open to it. Because you watch yourself. And you can say, ‘Well, I didn't really like how I acted in that situation, I kind of want to work on that,’” McSweeney continued.
According to McSweeney, she's over two years sober. And, this time around, rather than allow herself to do drugs, she's completely clean.
"I was ‘Cali sober,’ which is like smoking pot but now I'm not doing that either,” she confirmed.
Leah McSweeney Avoids Drugs For The Sake Of Her Relationship With God
While McSweeney said she doesn't judge people who chose to smoke pot while avoiding alcohol, she feels it blocks her relationship with God.
The most recent season of The Real Housewives of New York City, season 13, concluded in September of last year.