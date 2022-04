The All-Pro defender’s soon-to-be, ex-home was constructed in 1996 and has since been “rebuilt and reimagined,” (in 2014) as referenced in the listing notes. It features modernized designs and structures throughout to emphasize clean, understated details.

The two-story, 7,036-square-foot floor plan has six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms. Located upstairs, the massive master suite boasts a sitting area and dual-sided fireplace complete with large glass windows and slide doors leading out to the balcony. Adjacent to the master are three other bedrooms and a playroom.

The massive kitchen has an open concept plan to include an adjacent dining area. It has custom-made cabinetry with white marble countertops and stainless steel appliances. The space is also adorned with hanging light and recessed lighting. Both the kitchen and dining area feature sliding doors, and vanishing windows that creates an indoor-outdoor flow, and opens up to a covered outdoor dining space. A separate guest suite also comes equipped with a kitchenette.