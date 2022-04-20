Vanessa Hudgens In Bikini Explains 'Life'

Shutterstock | 3586184

Entertainment
Geri Green

Vanessa Hudgens is stunning in a hot pink bikini top and matching pants look while explaining "life" as she enjoys Coachella. The 33-year-old actress and singer is making headlines galore for hitting up the Palm Springs-held music festival this year - with both 2020 and 2021 canceled on account of COVID, she's making up for lost time.

Instagram photos of Vanessa have already shown her in a black bikini and chainmail dress look at Coachella. Now, the High School Musical alum is whacking on even more swimwear action. Check it out below.

The Latest

The Show Fans Of 'RHOP' Should Be Watching

NFL Rumors: Deebo Samuel Puts More Pressure On 49ers Over Contract Extension

Brooke Burke Explains Why She Doesn't Want To Join 'RHOBH'

'I Didn't Get It': Meghan King On Auditioning For 'RHOC' Season 16

Leah McSweeney Has 'Ideas' For New 'RHONY' Series

Stuns In Coachella Bikini Look

Scroll for the photos. Coachella has this year welcomed stars including Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Chanel West Coast, plus Olivia Culpo.

Vanessa updated all smiles with a small gallery of shots. The Fabletics partner opened outdoors on a lawn and flaunting her super-fit figure in a woven and halter bikini top, one she paired with large and palazzo-style matching pants. Showing off her abs and cleavage, Hudgens posed with her hair curled and tied back, also donning shades and gold hoop earrings, plus matching bangles. Further photos showed her striking poses in the eye-catching look, also bringing in a female friend.

Entertainment

Emily Ratajkowski Offers Rear View In Bikini

By Geri Green

See More Photos Below

Addressing her 44 million+ followers, the social media sensation wrote: "Freedom. Perspective. And Love. That's what life's about," adding a heart emoji. Over 400,000 fans left likes.

Vanessa had marked her arrival at Coachella via her chainmail dress look, going sheer for an edgy boho look and writing: "Miss V here, Reporting for duty."

Miley Cyrus In Bikini Welcomes Hot Girl Summer

Emily Ratajkowski Struts Streets Pantless In Leggy Versace

'Queen' Of Coachella

Shutterstock | 673594

Vanessa's statement Coachella looks have earned her a nickname: she's the "queen" of Coachella. Speaking to E! News ahead of this year's festival, the actress opened up, stating her excitement and saying: "It's just such a fun place to dress however you want and I definitely do. My best friend [GG Magree] is playing and she has never played Coachella before and it'll be the first person I'm super close to to play. I'm excited to go and support her."

'Safe' To Express Herself

Shutterstock | 673594

The 2022 Miu Miu face continued: "It's really nice to be seen," adding: "That's what we all want: to be seen and feel safe to express ourselves. Coachella has always been a place where I've felt safe to express myself."

Vanessa is also in the news this spring for her new Fabletics collab. For more, follow her Instagram.

Read Next

Must Read

Aly Raisman In Bikini Describes Personality

Emily Ratajkowski Offers Rear View In Bikini

Jessie James Decker In Swimsuit Shows Off Bedroom Body

Emily Ratajkowski Struts Streets Pantless In Leggy Versace

Aly Raisman In Bikini Celebrates Self-Love

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.