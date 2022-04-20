Vanessa Hudgens In Bikini Explains 'Life'

Vanessa Hudgens is stunning in a hot pink bikini top and matching pants look while explaining "life" as she enjoys Coachella. The 33-year-old actress and singer is making headlines galore for hitting up the Palm Springs-held music festival this year - with both 2020 and 2021 canceled on account of COVID, she's making up for lost time.

Instagram photos of Vanessa have already shown her in a black bikini and chainmail dress look at Coachella. Now, the High School Musical alum is whacking on even more swimwear action. Check it out below.