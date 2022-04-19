Inside Mark Wahlberg’s Extravagant Beverly Hills Estate

Mark Wahlberg has just listed his modish European-style Beverly Hills mansion on the market for $87.5 million.

According to several sources , if the Transformer actor’s mega-home were to sell soon, it would be the second-biggest sale in Southern California this year, behind the Bel Air, hilltop estate dubbed The One, which was auctioned off for $141 million last March.

The hefty price tag has more than decupled since he originally purchased the estate back in 2009. Wahlberg and his wife, Rhea Durham copped the 30,500 square feet North Beverly Park home for a mere $8.25 million. The multi-amenity property, featuring a golf course, skate park, wine cellar, home theatre, and grotto pool is listed as the seventh-largest house currently on the market in Los Angeles County.