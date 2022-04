Salma Hayek has delivered another flawless Gucci look. The 55-year-old actress continues her strong bond with the luxury Italian designer, with 2021 upping it amid the release of the movie House of Gucci. Salma has been rocking the celebrity-adored label to official events promoting the movie, and beyond.

Earlier this year, the Mexican-born star showed up at the U.K. BAFTAs, where it was a plunging, velvet, and leggy affair as Salma stunned on the red carpet.