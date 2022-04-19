Aly Raisman In Bikini Describes Personality

Aly's Summer is booked as she also has a speaking and mentoring engagement in Woodward. She wrote,

"I’ll be at Woodward this summer during the following weeks. Woodward west: weeks 3 & 4Woodward PA: weeks 6, 7, 10 & 11"

.She enjoyed her time with the young female gymnasts and listened to some of their complaints which she promised to address for the next season. Some of the little girls' suggestions were outrageous, but the lightheartedness of the situation warmed Aly's heart.