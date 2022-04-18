NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Trade Julius Randle & Kemba Walker For Gordon Hayward

One of the potential landing spots for Randle this summer is the Charlotte Hornets. According to an Eastern Conference executive who spoke to Heavy.com, the Knicks may consider trading Randle and Kemba Walker to the Hornets in exchange for Gordon Hayward.

"You can send Randle and Kemba Walker, get him back home, and take back Hayward and it is a respectable deal for everyone involved. The Knicks get back a star-caliber player, they get rid of Kemba’s contract. The team has had an interest in Hayward before, though that was before Leon (Rose) came on. The Hornets get a presence inside, but you’d have to work to get him to fit with LaMelo,” the Eastern Conference executive said.