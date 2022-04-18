NBA Rumors: Paul George To Nets, Ben Simmons & Joe Harris To Clippers In Insane Blockbuster Trade Idea

The proposed deal would be worth exploring for the Clippers if they no longer believe that the tandem of George and Kawhi Leonard is the key to ending their decades of title drought. By sending their injury-riddled superstar to Brooklyn, the Clippers would be getting a younger All-Star in Simmons and a veteran sharpshooter in Harris.

"This deal has them landing a dynamic young player in Simmons and recouping some draft capital in the process," Piercey said. "They’re also getting the better of the role players attached. Joe Harris spent much of this season sidelined by injury, but he’s one of the best three-point shooters in the league when he’s healthy. That also makes him a perfect running mate to pair with, you guessed it: Ben Simmons."