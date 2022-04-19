Jessie James Decker Needs Opinions In Bikinis

Jessie James Decker is stunning in three bikini looks and she needs input on the fave piece. The 33-year-old country singer and Kittenish founder continues to make 2022 headlines as her clothing brand branches into swimwear, and Kittenish Swim is proving popular over on the company's Instagram.

New photos are showing the blonde sizzling as she models an array of beach-ready looks - of course, Kittenish jetted out somewhere beachy to shoot. Jessie was showing off in plunging and cheeky bikinis, with fans asked to vote which their favorite is.