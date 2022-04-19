Jessie James Decker Needs Opinions In Bikinis

Jessie James Decker is stunning in three bikini looks and she needs input on the fave piece. The 33-year-old country singer and Kittenish founder continues to make 2022 headlines as her clothing brand branches into swimwear, and Kittenish Swim is proving popular over on the company's Instagram.

New photos are showing the blonde sizzling as she models an array of beach-ready looks - of course, Kittenish jetted out somewhere beachy to shoot. Jessie was showing off in plunging and cheeky bikinis, with fans asked to vote which their favorite is.

Showing Off New Bikinis

The first shot showed Jessie topping up her tan while on white beach sands. The Jessie & Eric star wowed with her full cleavage on show as she also flaunted her toned tummy, with a cute and polka-dot bikini in brown perfectly flattering her fit frame.

Jessie lounged around while in shades and with her hair in a ponytail, then returning in a girly and lettuce trim white bikini with cute string ties at the bust. Here, the mom of three had removed her shades as she sat with one leg folded and looking flawless. The final image showed Jessie in a banded and cut-out yellow one-piece and amid rocky shores.

A caption from Kittenish told fans: "Obsessing over these new swim styles 🤩 1, 2, or 3?" Also known for going "face" with multiple photos on Instagram is rapper Chanel West Coast.

Jessie James Decker Running Kittenish

Jessie has opened up on her popular brand, one seeing her follow in the footsteps of fellow country singer and clothing designer, Carrie Underwood.

"I have been singing and designing clothes since I was a little girl with the dream of having my own line someday. I remember daydreaming and sketching outfits I could envision myself wearing on the red carpet one day," Decker writes on the Kittenish website, adding: "Those dreams grew with me and have turned into a passion I wanted to share with other women. Expression through fashion is fun and exciting."

It's About Feeling Confident

The Just Feed Me author adds: "When you feel confident and beautiful on the outside, it helps your inner beauty shine through. Kittenish is fun and flirty, playful and sassy."

Jessie is also fresh from announcing a music tour and from her 2022 appearance at the CMT Music Awards - she posted to Instagram with donuts while glamming up ahead of the event this year.

