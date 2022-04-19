'It Was Brutal': Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Previous Split With Ben Affleck

The world was stunned in April 2021 when it was revealed that Jennifer and Ben were back together. The news came following her messy split from her former fiance Alex Rodriguez.

It didn't take long for things to progress to the next level. After less than a year back together, Jennifer recently announced on her website that she and Ben are engaged once more. This is the couple's second time being engaged.

However, the Marry Me singer believes things will go better this time around. She shared, "we're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things."