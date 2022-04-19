'It Was Brutal': Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Previous Split With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez made shockwaves when it was announced that she was back together with former beau Ben Affleck. After nearly two decades apart, they paid reconciled following her split from baseball legend Alex Rodriguez. However, in a recent interview with Rolling Stone, she's opening up in detail about her initial split from Ben.
Jennifer and Ben might be back together (and engaged), but this was a long journey two reuniting. In the interview, Jennifer described the initial breakup with Ben as "brutal" and cited media influences as a primary factor in the couple's split.