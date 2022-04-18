Vanessa Hudgens Hits Coachella In Sheer Dress

Vanessa Hudgens is making Coachella headlines after rocking up to the event in a sheer chainmail dress. The 33-year-old actress and singer hasn't attended the California-held festival since 2019, with both the 2020 and 2021 events canceled on account of the global pandemic.

Vanessa is making a triumphant return and showing off her Coachella 2022 look, one this year seeing the High School Musical alum rock a black monokini under her see-through dress for a statement finish. Ahead, see the glam boho look, plus Vanessa's best photos.