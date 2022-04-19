Hailey Bieber Flaunts Incredible Body In Skimpy Balenciaga

Entertainment
Geri Green

Hailey Bieber has been showing off her catwalk queen body in an itty-bitty Balenciaga look. The supermodel was photographed enjoying an outing with husband Justin Bieber recently, and it was another flawless style show as the Victoria's Secret ambassador highlighted her killer figure.

Hailey and 2018-married Justin were in Miami, FL, enjoying a spicy night out and definitely giving the paparazzi something to look at. Hailey also ensured she wore the luxury Spanish designer that her husband Justin fronts. Check it out below.

Stuns In Ab-Baring Look

Scroll for the photo. It showed Hailey in a hot pink and long-sleeved Balenciaga crop top. The Bare Minerals face looked gorgeous as she drew attention to her gym-honed abs, seen in the Pink Long Sleeve Top with Logo, one retailing for over $1,000. Hailey paired her skimpy top with a super-tiny and slit black Miaou miniskirt, also going knee-length in a pair of high-heeled black boots.

The snazzy outfit shouting out '90s vibes also flaunted the blonde's world-famous legs, with "Peaches" singer Justin seen in a dark pants, jacket, and baseball cap look.

See More Photos Below

Hailey, shooting up style files as her profile rose back in 2018, is now a solid "it" girl alongside models including Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid. The Jimmy Choo ambassador now also fronts labels including YSL and Levi's, plus Italian brand Miu Miu. The latest headlines center around confirmation Hailey will be launching a beauty brand: Rhode is set for release in June 2022.

“Justin has really nice skin naturally, [but] over the last two years he’s been struggling with adult onset acne breakouts. So, [since] I’m super into skincare and especially since we’ve had a lot of time in this quarantine, I told him that by the time we exit [isolation] he’s going to have glowing, perfect skin," Hailey said in 2020.

Launching Beauty Brand

Rhode is set to retail items for under $30 a piece. Hailey did try and launch a beauty brand back in the day, but her application actually got blocked on the copyright front, due to her married last name.

Learning From The Best

Shutterstock | 293657997

The model has also gushed over learning beauty tips from her nearest and dearest, telling Allure: “I just could always remember my mom, as a child, getting [me] out of the bath, drenching me head to toe. [She was] very focused on keeping the skin healthy. “It started with my grandmother, she taught my mom, my mom taught me.”

