Inside Spurs' Josh Richardson's Luxurious Florida Home

instagram | Josh Richardson/Instagram

Sports
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

San Antonio Spurs star Josh Richardson has listed his Miami waterfront property, where he spent most of his quarantine, for $11.5 million.

Before joining the Spurs, Josh played for the Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks, and Boston Celtics. Josh also played four seasons of college basketball at the University of Tennessee before becoming an NBA superstar.

Now that Richardson plays for the San Antonio Spurs, he will most likely be moving to Texas to buy a house. But, his stunning Florida mansion is up for sale for the time being. The property is ideal for a family who appreciates being close to the water.

Keep scrolling to get details of the mansion.

The Latest

'It Was Brutal': Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Previous Split With Ben Affleck

'I've Struggled My Whole Life': Jessica Simpson Reflects On Weight Loss Journey

Hailey Bieber Flaunts Incredible Body In Skimpy Balenciaga

Bodybuilder Michelle Lewin In Bikini Explores Thailand

Nastia Liukin In Bikini Enters 'The Group Chat'

The Beautiful Florida Home 

Realtor.com | Realtor.com

Josh's Florida home is in North Miami and is designed in a thoroughly modern style. The house, completed in 2018, features seven bedrooms and seven full bathrooms, all on a 5,300 square foot plot of land.

It holds some of the most luxurious amenities. It is surrounded by the highest trimmed hedges and gigantic trees to provide some solitude. In addition, the front and back of the house are surrounded by lush green lawns.

The home has a three-car garage with completed epi-wood doors placed directly outside the main entry. There is also a large driveway for many cars. The house is surrounded by a pearl white facade with visible balconies from the outside.

Sports

Bose Celebrates Record-Breaking Win With Olympic Skier Mikaela Shiffrin

Four Secrets To Achieving Career Success As An Athlete

By chisom

A Seaside Infinity Pool

Realtor.com | Realtor.com

A beautiful infinity pool overlooks the lake in the backyard, boasting views of the city lights in the distance. Tall palm trees can be seen in various places of the property, offering some shade on hot days. By the pool, there are lounge chairs and a basketball hoop.

A set of lounging sofas with an exquisite wood-top coffee table are located beneath the patio, just a few feet from the outdoor grill and kitchen. A private wood fence surrounds the terrace, blocking the view of the water.

Malia Manuel In Bikini Shows Off Lithesome Physique

Sara Sigmundsdottir Shows Off Bulging Biceps In Pre-Semi Finals Training

Multiple Living And Dining Areas

Realtor.com | Realtor.com

The interior of Josh's Miami mansion is a clean white modern style with accent tones of blues and epi wood, just like the exterior. The foyer gives direct access to the second-floor stairwell, but a continuous walk will lead to the living room.

There is also a smaller area with white couches, a marble-topped coffee table, a giant wall art piece on one wall, and a massive circular mirror on the other.

The living area includes sliding doors that open into the backyard terrace. A second, less formal living space is also a few feet away from the kitchen and features a black sectional couch with an ottoman.

The Kitchen Island

Realtor.com | Realtor.com

The kitchen's walls are lined with epi-wood cabinetry, which shines against the home's predominantly white interior. Rather than employing bar stools for standard islands, a small kitchen island stretches out to a lengthy section of the table and accommodates regular-sized dining chairs.

Furthermore, the formal dining area features a cocktail station and a small wine cellar beside the main dining table. On one side of the table is a gray upholstered dining bench with a glass top. All of the gathering areas have access to the backyard through the sliding doors.

Private Balcony

Realtor.com | Realtor.com

Almost every bedroom in Josh's magnificent home has its own private balcony, and the master suite boasts views of the lake.

The king-size bed has a stunning navy blue focal point and a navy blue headboard. At the foot of the bed, there are also a couple of modern white loungers. In the center of the room, there's a lovely gray plush rug, and a big epi-wood-edged mirror hangs on the wall. A few sliding doors are located next to the bed and lead out to the balcony, which has its own set of lounging chairs.

Finally, one unique feature is that the mansion has its own elevator that travels from level to floor.

The property's listing price reflects South Florida's tremendous demand for properties, and Josh stands to profit handsomely.

Read Next

Must Read

Melissa Gorga 'Is Living' In Bikini

Emily Ratajkowski Offers Rear View In Bikini

Khloe Kardashian In Bikini Rolls In Sand

Kim Kardashian Flaunts Full Hips In Skintight SKIMS

Megan Thee Stallion All Natural In Bikini

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.