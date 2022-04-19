Inside Spurs' Josh Richardson's Luxurious Florida Home

San Antonio Spurs star Josh Richardson has listed his Miami waterfront property, where he spent most of his quarantine, for $11.5 million.

Before joining the Spurs, Josh played for the Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks, and Boston Celtics. Josh also played four seasons of college basketball at the University of Tennessee before becoming an NBA superstar.

Now that Richardson plays for the San Antonio Spurs, he will most likely be moving to Texas to buy a house. But, his stunning Florida mansion is up for sale for the time being. The property is ideal for a family who appreciates being close to the water.

