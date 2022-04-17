NBA Rumors: GSW Could Send James Wiseman & Jonathan Kuminga To Pacers For Myles Turner

The Golden State Warriors are one of the teams that could make big moves in the 2022 NBA offseason. Though they are currently considered a legitimate title contender in the Western Conference, the Warriors need an upgrade in their frontcourt.

They may currently have James Wiseman on their roster, but with his health issues and lack of experience, most people believe they are better off finding a new starting center on the trade market.

In the past months, the Warriors have already been linked to several big men expected to be available on the trading block this summer.