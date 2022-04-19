Bodybuilder Michelle Lewin In Bikini Explores Thailand

Michelle Lewin and her husband Jimmy spiced things up over the weekend in a 23-minute video summarizing their recent romantic trip to Thailand. The couple filmed everything from Michelle's waking moment to eating breakfast naked in a bathtub, dressing up, going out, and retiring after a long day. As the fit couple they are, Michelle and Jimmy traveled with their Fit Base workout Device.

When they went on a canoe cruise through a hidden lake and Michelle's flexibility came in handy as she leaned back onto her husband's lap to avoid hitting her head against the rocks.

Bikini Slay

Michelle served some sexy bikini looks featuring a black Balenciaga face cap. She switched from Green, to White, Gold Chrome, and Black and occasionally wore coveralls when they strayed further from the beach. Around 8:00, Michelle showed the romantic rose petal arrangement Jimmy organized for her - it covered her bed, bathtub, and floors.

Teasers On The Feed

Michelle previously shared stills from the trip on her feed although many of her followers didn't know until she shared the compilation video. Her white lace bodysuit showing her rock-hard booty and toned legs were from the same vacation. Also, she wore her green bikini a lot during the trip.

Because She Deserves It

Michelle and Jimmy had romantic beach dinner with candles lit around the table set under a tent. The model wore a white bikini underneath an off shoulder long-sleeved white romper and Jimmy presented her a bouquet of red roses wrapped in a gold paper. He captioned the post, "Because she deserves it."

The couple wined and dined then shared a kiss before returning to their vacation room.

On getting to the room, Michelle and Jimmy turned on their goofy side as they danced together. The fitness trainer ensured he caught his wife when she leaned back into a Chinese bend, "since smacking her head to the floor is not an option."

Getting To Business

Michelle ensured she did her workout exercises during the trip to counteract the amount of food she consumed. She shared a reel filmed by Jimmy giving the fans a glimpse of their working relationship and it's obvious the couple knows when to focus on business and when to play.

Jimmy is a no-nonsense trainer but he's as gentle with his words as he is firm. You can tell in the way Michelle listens to his instructions with a big smile on her face.

