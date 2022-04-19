Nastia Liukin continues to mesmerize her one million-plus Instagram followers with sexy snaps from her Costa Rica vacation. After heeding their advice last week on the best locations to visit in the tropical country, she settled on Alta Gracia Resort. The views, food, and overall ambiance on her Instagram feed are second to none, and they look like a slice of heaven - if heaven had tropical forests and scenic waterfalls. Nastia is making the most of her vacation by exploring the grounds and experiencing the full blessings of nature.
Nastia Liukin In Bikini Enters 'The Group Chat'
The Latest
Making A New Friend
Her latest post suggested that she made a new friend in the tropics as inferred from her caption. Nastia wrote,
"jungle nastia has entered the group chat 🌿 but more importantly swipe to meet my new bff, petunia 🦥"
Petunia is a shy Koala who peeks at the gymnast from the refuge of her palm tree (Swipe to see her). The content look on her face results from Nastia's impressive physique sitting pretty against her tiny floral bikini and oversized green shirt. She previously teased a partial image of the outfit by nesting it in a picture carousel but decided to "join the group chat" today.
Flaunting Gym-Toned Abs
Nastia's bikini style, a.k.a. Summer fashion, is impeccable, and she always eats up her look leaving no crumbs. Her gym-toned abs rest against her deep V-cut bottoms, low U-Cut top, and matching oversized shirt worn loosely around her shoulders. Nastia paired her all-white outfit with a medium-brimmed brown hat and shiny silver round-framed sunshades. She continued exploring the grounds and sharing the experience with her followers, letting them live vicariously through her.
Step-By-Step Play Of The Cleanse
Nastia wore a blue bikini as she began her River Bath with an aura cleanse. The retired athlete expressed her excitement about her trip and went on a wellness/cleansing retreat by the river. She detailed the immersive experience on her Instagram post, showing fans a glimpse of the multi-step cleanses. She wrote,
"you will be immersed in the sounds of nature and guides to a state of healing. Exfoliate the skin with a natural detoxifying scrub, and then submerge in the healing properties of water with a 60-minute bath to warm your muscles and purify the body."
Favorite Part
The businesswoman called the cleanse her favorite part of the experience so far although she admitted it was hard to decide on one of the many fantastic activities.
"THE most incredible stay @altagraciaauberge from start to finish - hard to pick a favorite part but I think it would have to be the river bath - created with The Well and Auberge Resorts."