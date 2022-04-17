Kim Kardashian Runs Off Stage Following Prank On 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

Kim Kardashian appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show's" final season to promote her new Hulu series. However, things went awry when Ellen decided to pull one of her signature pranks on the reality star. Despite Kim being a regular guest on the talk show, she wasn't exempt from being a practical joke victim during what will likely be her final appearance.
Ellen presented Kim with a box containing a spider and attempted to force Kim to get over her fear in front of a studio audience. Ellen even went as far as to pretend to throw the spider at Kim while the SKIMS founder was fleeing the set.