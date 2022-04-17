Kim Kardashian Runs Off Stage Following Prank On 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

Kim has been very upfront over the years with Ellen about her paralyzing fear of spiders. However, that didn't prevent Ellen from presenting one in a box to Kim during Kim's recent "Ellen Show" appearance. Kim admitted that "It's so fun to be scared," but she still begged Ellen not to try scaring her.

Even though Kim persisted she didn't wish to get over her fear of spiders; Ellen insisted. Kim tried to warn Ellen by saying, "I'm never going to get over it!." However, that didn't stop Ellen from pushing the envelope a step further.

A terrified Kim ran from the stage as Ellen pretended to throw a live spider in her direction. Eventually, Ellen came clean about the joke and revealed the spider wasn't living or breathing. It was fake.