It's a win for Team Ronda Rousey because the ladies would face off against themselves again at Wrestlemania Backlash! Flair is confident she'd return with the belt for the third time and she wrote,

"I’m going to put @rondarousey career to sleep at WrestleMania Backlash. Time for a lullaby bi***."

On the other hand, Ronda is determined to regain her pride and honor by finishing off the SmackDown champion, and she better keep her in a headlock this time even if the referee is snoozing. We don't want any more sneak attacks.

Ronda wrote,

"It’s official: @charlottewwe is losing her title and paying a trip to the dr."