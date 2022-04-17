NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons To Timberwolves, Jerami Grant To Nets In Suggested 3-Way Deal Involving Pistons

The Brooklyn Nets got a massive haul when they sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. Aside from acquiring two future first-round picks, the Nets also received three players - Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, and Andre Drummond - who would help Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant carry the team in the 2021-22 NBA season.

However, while Curry and Drummond have immediately made their presence felt on the court, Simmons is yet to make his debut as a Net.

With his questionable fit with Irving and Durant, there are growing speculations that the Nets may consider moving Simmons again in the 2022 NBA offseason.