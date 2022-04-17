NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons To Timberwolves, Jerami Grant To Nets In Suggested 3-Way Deal Involving Pistons

Wikimedia | CalDoesIt

Sports
JB Baruelo

The Brooklyn Nets got a massive haul when they sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. Aside from acquiring two future first-round picks, the Nets also received three players - Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, and Andre Drummond - who would help Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant carry the team in the 2021-22 NBA season.

However, while Curry and Drummond have immediately made their presence felt on the court, Simmons is yet to make his debut as a Net.

With his questionable fit with Irving and Durant, there are growing speculations that the Nets may consider moving Simmons again in the 2022 NBA offseason.

Proposed Nets-Timberwolves-Pistons Trade

Wikimedia | Dudek1337

One of the potential trade destinations for Simmons this summer is the Minnesota Timberwolves. In a recent article, James Piercey of NBA Analysis Network discussed a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea to enable the Timberwolves to land the former No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA offseason.

The suggested deal won't only be between the Nets and the Timberwolves, but it would also involve the Detroit Pistons.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Timberwolves would get Simmons, the Nets would receive Jerami Grant, Jaylen Nowell, and Luka Garza, and the Pistons would obtain Malik Beasley, Josh Okogie, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2027 first-round pick.

Nets Add A Legitimate Third Star

Wikimedia | Sportzeditz

The potential deal should be a no-brainer for the Nets. Aside from getting rid of Simmons and his massive salary, they would also be acquiring a veteran three-and-D wingman in Grant and two talented prospects in Nowell and Garza. Grant is yet to earn his first All-Star recognition, but he's currently one of the best two-way players in the league.

Compared to Simmons, Grant is more capable of serving the role of the Nets' third star. He would give them a very reliable third-scoring option behind Durant and Irving and a great rebounder, lockdown defender, and floor spacer.

Timberwolves Form 'Big 4'

Wikimedia | Blueairforce

The Timberwolves may be focused on the 2022 NBA Playoffs, but it won't be a surprise if they decide to go after Simmons this summer. The Timberwolves have been interested in trading for Simmons since the 2021 NBA offseason. Unfortunately, the Timberwolves weren't willing to pay the Sixers' asking price for Simmons during those times.

In the proposed three-team trade, the Timberwolves would land Simmons without giving up one of Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell, and Anthony Edwards. This would allow them to form an intriguing quartet of former lottery picks in the 2022-23 NBA season.

Pistons Get More Rebuilding Assets

Wikimedia | Wow

Helping the Timberwolves and the Nets facilitate a blockbuster trade would make a lot of sense for the Pistons, especially if they don't have any plan of giving a Grant a massive contract extension this summer.

Instead of losing him as an unrestricted free agent without getting anything in return, the Pistons would be receiving assets that they could use to speed up the rebuilding process.

At 23 and 25, respectively, Okogie and Beasley still fit the timeline of the Pistons' young core Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Marvin Bagley III, Isaiah Stewart, and Killian Hayes.

