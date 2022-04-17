Russell Wilson And Ciara List Their Washington Mansion For $36 Million After Broncos Trade

As NFL quarterback Russell Wilson's career with the Seattle Seahawks comes to a close, he and his wife and pop music star Ciara have officially listed their beachfront Seattle property for a whopping $36 million.

The spectacular mansion is also the state's most expensive listing. The main estate, water frontage, a dock, and approximately 2 acres of land facing Lake Washington are included in the sale price.

Russell, 33, who will play for the Denver Broncos this season, and his lovely wife, are hoping to make a massive profit on the house, which he purchased in 2015 for $6.7 million.

Keep scrolling to see inside the magnificent mansion.