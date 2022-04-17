Russell Wilson And Ciara List Their Washington Mansion For $36 Million After Broncos Trade

Entertainment
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

As NFL quarterback Russell Wilson's career with the Seattle Seahawks comes to a close, he and his wife and pop music star Ciara have officially listed their beachfront Seattle property for a whopping $36 million.

The spectacular mansion is also the state's most expensive listing. The main estate, water frontage, a dock, and approximately 2 acres of land facing Lake Washington are included in the sale price.

Russell, 33, who will play for the Denver Broncos this season, and his lovely wife, are hoping to make a massive profit on the house, which he purchased in 2015 for $6.7 million.

Keep scrolling to see inside the magnificent mansion. 

Inside The Washington Estate 

The estate, which covers over 11,000 square feet and sits on nearly 2 acres of ground, has six bedrooms and five bathrooms.

According to the description, the property also has private beaches and gardens with views of Seattle's skyline. In addition, there is a tram that reaches the lake's shore, and the dock can hold four boats (including a 60-foot yacht).

The outdoor space includes terraces and gardens as well as a whimsical treehouse. The two-story treehouse wrapped in false vegetation is far more an adult space than one designed for kids, with a faux-fur rug, leather sofa, and flat-screen TV. Water and city views are visible through the floor-to-ceiling windows.

Other Grand Amenities

Other amenities in the home include an office and a lower-level lounge which features a home theater, game room, children's playroom, and recording studio. A vaulted groin space supported by fluted Corinthian columns divides the main room.

On one side, there is a massive kitchen with beautifully carved bone-white cabinetry centered on a 14-foot-long double-wide island.

Southeast Asian antique carved wood doors can be found throughout the house. In addition, there are at least four intricately carved stone fireplaces in the great room and a circular dining bay.

The home also features a gym/yoga studio. Seeing how physically fit Russell and Ciara are, it is no surprise that there is a well-stocked gym off the three-car garage.

The buyer of the couple's home will enjoy the highest form of luxurious living, with the ability to work hard and play hard without ever leaving the property. Every part of the home will allow the new owner to live their best life with unforgettable views.

Russell And Ciara's New Dig

Since Russell moved from Seattle to Denver over the NFL offseason, he owes it to himself to find some new digs in his new city. 

According to TMZ, the Pro Bowl quarterback and his wife Ciara paid $25 million for a stunning property in the neighborhood, which is the highest price paid for a single-family home in the area.

The previous record was $16 million for a penthouse in the Four Seasons building in 2020  and $15.7 million for former Broncos coach Mike Shanahan's property.

Inside Their New Home 

The new crib, which lies on 5.34 acres in Englewood, is only a 24-minute drive from Mile High Stadium's Empower Field. It features four bedrooms, twelve bathrooms, a nine-car garage, a home theater, and a basketball court.

More Amenities

The 20,060 square foot home has ample space for the couple and their three kids. The home also features a pool, a game room, and a big fireplace for those chilly Rocky Mountain evenings. 

Compared to their Washington home, this new crib is a significant upgrade in space for the Russell family.

Hopefully, Russell, his wife, and their kids will adjust quickly to the new life in their new neighborhood as he continues to excel in his professional career. 

