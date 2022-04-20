Vanessa Hudgens Poses In Mugler Alongside Darla

Shopping Antique and Vintage pieces is a pass-time for some people, and Vanessa Hudgens is part of that fold. The actress shares her love for vintage fashion with her Instagram audience of almost 45 million followers, from the hair to the makeup and the entire aesthetic. She found a vintage Mugler dress shopping in the Aralda Vintage store. The figure-hugging black dress had a plunging V-neckline with an Ivory silk off-shoulder mesh top. She had a special guest in the dressing room as she tried her gown on - her pet dog Darla.