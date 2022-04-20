Vanessa Hudgens Poses In Mugler Alongside Darla

Vanessa's love for Vintage and Classic styles influenced her collection with Fabletics, as the pieces in her collection are reminiscent of a cool Nineties Summer. She even alluded to that much in a recent caption, asking her followers, "It's giving 90's glam, amirite? ✨😍" then she added, "this is one of my favorite pieces from my Sun-Daze collection."

It's little wonder the mini halter-neck blush dress is one of her favorite pieces from the Fabletics collection since it looks like something out of a 90s ad.