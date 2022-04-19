Salma Hayek Celebrates 'Sunday Funday' In Swimsuit

Salma Hayek has been showing her fun side and her love of Instagram hashtags while in a swimsuit. The actress, 55, continues to make headlines for her pool-ready looks, with one photo on her Instagram definitely turning heads last year.

Posting for her 20 million followers, the House of Gucci star stunned with her famous cleavage on show, also showing off her killer hips and casual pool style while soaking up the sun. Fans left the mom of one over 1.3 million likes, with a celeb like even coming in from actress Christina Hendricks.

'Sunday Funday' In Swimsuit

Scroll for the photo. It showed the Mexican-born actress all curves as she posed solo and by a pool backing onto ocean waters. Salma, who tends not to share her location, maintained an air of mystery by not disclosing where she was, also posing with one leg folded and barefoot.

Hayek wowed in her tight and plunging burgundy bathing suit, one definitely drawing attention to her chest and also highlighting her trim waist. The Frida star wore statement dark shades, otherwise going natural with zero makeup and her curled brown hair blowing around her shoulders. She threw in a #sundayfunday in her caption.

See More Photos Below

Salma has since made bikini headlines for her March 22 share, one seeing her in a scenic rock pool and celebrating National Water Day.

Stunning in her nature setting as she splashed around, the costar to Lady Gaga wrote: "Today is #nationalwaterday but let’s not forget any day how precious water is. Hoy es el #dianacionaldelagua pero que no se nos olvide ningún día,que el agua es un tesoro."

How She Looks So Good At 55

Salma, known for showing the odd gray hair and refusing to have Botox, has admitted she doesn't have time to exercise properly, but there's one thing she will make time for.

"I don’t have time to exercise, I am working. I’ve had some 20-hour days," she's stated.

"I work with a woman in London who taught me how to hold my body in a way where the muscles are activated all day long. So even when you brush your teeth, you’re working the muscles," Salma added, also confirming that her secret is restorative yoga. She joins fellow celeb yogis including actress Jennifer Aniston and singer Miley Cyrus.

Juice Cleanse To 'Reset'

The taco lover has also dished on a practice she feels helps balance everything out. A juice cleanse is her "reset," per Women's Health Mag.

