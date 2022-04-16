'I Was Gutted': Kaley Cuoco Reacts To Kate Hudon Snagging 'Knives Out 2' Role

Losing a role in "Knives Out 2" to Kate Hudson was one of the worst possible things that could've happened to Kaley. Kaley shared in the interview that she went into the interview thinking she was "hot s*it," but unfortunately, she was passed over for the role.

Kaley was particularly devastated about losing this role because she thought it was a done deal. While she's not "normally" this heartbroken about losing out on parts, she did every step needed to secure the spot.

She even went as far as to pack her bags to make the trip to Greece for the film's on-location shoot. Missing out on the sequel caused Kaley to cry and cry "all night long."