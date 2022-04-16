'I Was Gutted': Kaley Cuoco Reacts To Kate Hudon Snagging 'Knives Out 2' Role

Even Hollywood stars like Kaley Cuoco are capable of having their dreams dashed. Kaley has been in no shortage of successful television and movie projects. Her historic 12-season run as Penny on The Big Bang Theory is proof of that.
However, unfortunately for Kaley, being one of the most in-demand celebrities in Hollywood wasn't enough to stop her latest defeat. In a recent interview with Glamour Magazine, Kaley expressed her deep sadness for losing a role in the "Knives Out" sequel to Kate Hudson.