NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard To Lakers, LeBron James To Warriors In Suggested Four-Way Blockbuster

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard is expected to be one of the hottest commodities on the trade market in the 2022 NBA offseason. The Trail Blazers may have said countless times that they have no intention of trading Lillard and undergoing a full-scale rebuild but if they fail to build a title contender around him, most people believe that the All-Star point guard may consider following in the footsteps of other superstars and start finding his way out of Portland this summer.

Once he becomes officially available on the trading block, several teams that are in dire need of a backcourt boost and additional star power are expected to express a strong interest in adding Lillard to their roster.