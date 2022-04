Selena Gomez has had enough of the negative comments and body shaming from online trolls. She recently took to TikTok to express her frustration with the constant losing battle she faces as a celebrity in the public eye.

For the sake of her mental health, Selena's taking a new approach to body shaming. She's choosing not to let it phase her. People will say whatever they want about her, so Selena's decided to just stay true to herself.