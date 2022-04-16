Kelly Ripa Reveals Husband Mark Consuelos' Reaction To Her Book Announcement

Could these two be any more supportive of one another? Their long history of supporting each other's projects and endeavors continues with Kelly's latest announcement. During a recent appearance on her talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan', Kelly formally announced the future publication of her first book as an author.

Kelly gleefully shared Mark's reaction to the news during the same episode of the show. She revealed that Mark has been by her side throughout the entire journey. According to Kelly, Mark said writing a book is like "giving birth" and has been supportive throughout the whole journey.

She also joked about Mark's comments in an Instagram post about the book noting that Mark's never given birth himself and that this was like if giving birth lasted "18 months".