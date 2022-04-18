January Jones Gets Flirty In Swimsuit

January Jones is showing her flirty side while in a swimsuit she's calling a "mixed message" affair. The actress and Instagram favorite is fresh from a revealing photo showing off her killer cleavage, with the hilarious post also bringing out designer action and the Mad Men star's sense of humor.

January posted on Friday as she thrilled her 1.1 million followers, with the baby pink pool look quickly gaining likes. The 44-year-old also name-dropped Dolce & Gabbana in her post, although that was for the snazzy eyewear.

Flirting With Instagram

Scroll for the photo. It showed January in her backyard and peeping her famous white and outdoor staircase. The mom of one put her killer figure on show in her retro style and kinda-dress swimsuit - in fact, the caption centered around her wondering whether her outfit was a dress or a swimsuit.

Going frilly below the waist and very low-cut up top, the blonde sizzled with her porcelain skin on show, something the caption also referenced. The post topped 30,000 likes within a few hours.

Jones told fans: "Mixed messages I know. Is it a dress or a swimsuit, is it baby doll or hot granny, (also I realize I’m too pale to be in the sun but it’s morning and I’m headed straight inside)." A like quickly came in from Bravo star Erika Jayne.

"Aanything is a dress if you just believe in it hard enough. That goes double for swimsuits," a fan quickly replied. Jones has been making bikini headlines galore in 2022, with the first month of this year bringing her in a birthday swimsuit as she turned 44.

January Opens Up On Life

January is a firm favorite on the interview front, and Shape caught up with her last year as she talked fitness, diet, and wellness. The star spoke of her Pilates obsession, also revealing that she's into balanced eating.

“I love to cook for my son and me. For dinner, we like salmon with french fries, and we make pasta frequently," she said.

Super Healthy, Hollywood Style

Shutterstock | 673594

The Spinning Out actress added: "We try to have lots of green veggies. We eat organic because I worry a lot about that for my kid. No antibiotics or hormones in meats is really important to me, and so is eating sustainable fish. I don’t want to be that annoying person in the restaurant who’s like, ‘Where’s this fish from?’ But I do it anyway."

