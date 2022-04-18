January Jones Gets Flirty In Swimsuit

January Jones is showing her flirty side while in a swimsuit she's calling a "mixed message" affair. The actress and Instagram favorite is fresh from a revealing photo showing off her killer cleavage, with the hilarious post also bringing out designer action and the Mad Men star's sense of humor.

January posted on Friday as she thrilled her 1.1 million followers, with the baby pink pool look quickly gaining likes. The 44-year-old also name-dropped Dolce & Gabbana in her post, although that was for the snazzy eyewear.