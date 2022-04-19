The Will And Jada Pinkett Smith Saga

Will and Jada first met on the set of his hit show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air where she auditioned as the girlfriend of Will's character. Although that never happened, the two remained in contact even while Will was married to his first and now ex-wife Sheree Zampino and as soon as she ended things with him, he approached Jada knowing "she was the woman I was supposed to be with", he told Oprah Daily.

Early on in the relationship, Will felt a "raging jealousy" of the relationship Jada had with rapper 2Pac, "I wanted Jada to look at me like that" he confessed via his recent memoir Will.