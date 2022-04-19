The relationship between Hollywood legend Will Smith and actress Jada Pinkett Smith has long made its mark in entertainment news for good reasons and bad ones too. Every relationship has drama, even more so for one that's lasted 24 years. Let's dive into some of the drama this pair has dished out.
The Will And Jada Pinkett Smith Saga
A Rocky Start
Will and Jada first met on the set of his hit show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air where she auditioned as the girlfriend of Will's character. Although that never happened, the two remained in contact even while Will was married to his first and now ex-wife Sheree Zampino and as soon as she ended things with him, he approached Jada knowing "she was the woman I was supposed to be with", he told Oprah Daily.
Early on in the relationship, Will felt a "raging jealousy" of the relationship Jada had with rapper 2Pac, "I wanted Jada to look at me like that" he confessed via his recent memoir Will.
Entanglement
In 2015, rumors began spreading about a reported affair Jada had with rapper August Alsina and it was he who addressed them first stating they were true and that this had happened with Will's blessing. The two had announced that they had separated indefinitely and it was then that this "entanglement" happened.
"I just wanted to feel good, it had been so long since I felt good," she said on her Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk. "And it was really a joy to just help heal someone. I think that has a lot to do with my co-dependency."
Oscar Fiasco
Fast forward to the 2022 Oscars ceremony that had a lot of groundbreaking wins and achievements such as it being the first Oscars produced by a black man and the Best Picture award going to CODA, a film that featured predominantly deaf actors in leading roles.
Unfortunately, their spot in the headlines was stolen by what will go down as one of the most bizarre moments at the Oscars. Comedian Chris Rock was about to present the award for best documentary when he made a joke in regards to Jada's baldness, caused by a condition known as Alopecia. Will then took to the stage and slapped an unsuspecting Chris across the face on the globally televised spectacle in defense of his wife.
Where There's A Will, There's A Way...?
Viewers and entertainers alike spent days sharing their views and trying to soak in what they witnessed. Following the altercation P Diddy said the two stars made up, but Will was banned from the Oscars for 10 years as a consequence for his actions.
Jada has been accused of instigating the incident and has since faced criticism of speculative things she said in the past that now appear as toxic but Will has stuck by her. The Smiths have moved forward and regardless of where they may end up, they've certainly left a trail of hot topics in their wake.